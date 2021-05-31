Horses escape injury after trailer mishap

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

SAN DIEGO, CA (CBS) — San Diego Humane Society officers came to the aid of several horses that narrowly escaped serious injury while riding in a trailer.

This happened Saturday afternoon on Interstate 15.

Officials say the divider inside the trailer came down, causing the horses to fall and trapping them inside.

Two of the horses were able to get up, but the third, named Raven, could not. A veterinarian sedated her and the Humane Society’s emergency response team used an A-frame and pulley to safely lift her back up.

We are happy to report that Raven was returned home and is feeling much better and moving around on her own.

