Firefighters are back on scene of a house fire in Mt. Olivet that reignited.

Crews are currently battling the fully engulfed fire along Westwind Drive.

Multiple units are on back on the scene and no injures have been reported.

The original call came in around 9 pm and the second call came in around 4 am.

The owner of the house was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Details are very limited at this time.

