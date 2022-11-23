WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — How about trying something new this Thanksgiving and instead of making a traditional turkey in your oven, why not try to deep fry your turkey?

7News Anchor Rebecca Little went to Cabela’s At The Highlands to fnd out more about why this alternative is tastier to many rather than the regular way of roasting.

It’s going to be the crunchiest, juiciest, succulent turkey you’ve ever had.

Tyler Harto, Cabela’s At The Highlands

Cabela’s Operations GSM employee Tyler Harto says it only takes about three and a half minutes per pound to cook your deep fried Thanksgiving turkey if you prefer baking that traditional turkey in oven.

Harto explains how to drop you turkey in the deep fryer.

You’re going to get it to about 300 to 350° and when you put the turkey in there, of course, you’re going to want to slowly put it down there nice and slow. You want to make sure it’s dry and make sure there aren’t any ice chips in the cavities. Tyler Harto, Cabela’s At The Highlands

Some say you should never cook a traditional turkey and get it too crispy on the outside because then it will be too dry on the inside.

Harto says that isn’t the case whenever you are deep frying your turkey to get that crunchy crust on the outside.

I like the crunch of it, but the inside is still juicy if you do it correctly. So, you can still get that crunch in the bite, but you still get that soft juicy inside as well. Tyler Harto, Cabela’s At The Highlands

Harto says you might want to wait until after Thanksgiving to get on your healthy horse kick, but if you are going to cheat a little than this is definitely the deep fried delight you will want to delve into.

I think if you’re going to cheat this is the one thing I would cheat on. It’s got a little bit of crunch, it’s got a little bit of bite. Yes, you’re deep frying it, but you’re not doing it for that long of a period of time. You’re only doing it for 30 to 38 minutes depending on how big the turkey is. Tyler Harto, Cabela’s At The Highlands

Harto says you can also inject your turkey before dropping it in the deep fryer.

Seasonings like cajun or paprika or even herb butter will make your Thanksgiving turkey even tastier.

Now if you’re a little leary of dropping your turkey in the hot oil, you can purchase a pair of safety gloves to make yourself more comfortable.

And another very important tip, according to fire officials, is to keep your deep fryer at least 10 feet away from an combustible material.