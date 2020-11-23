How local schools are coping with remote learning

Not everyone is on board when it comes to remote learning, including State School Superintendent Clayton Burch. He says remote learning just isn’t working.

“There’s no substitution for in-person one-on-one instruction.” Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association

Even Marshal County Schools agree.

“It isn’t working as well as in-person.” Shelby Haines, superintendent of Marshal County schools

Meanwhile, State School Superintendent Clayton Burch isn’t all that happy with remote learning either. He says remote learning isn’t good for West Virginia’s kids and one-on-one teaching is best.

But local school officials say it’s the safest option and, in some cases, the only option for schools.

“Virtual instruction is doing what it’s designed to do… to provide the safest possible environment for our children to learn in.” Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association

Burch says remote learning isn’t working, while President of the Ohio County Education Association Jenny Craig says it can.

“Virtual instruction can work very well if teachers, parents, and students are given the supports, the prep time, and the materials needed for that.” Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association

But a lot of schools are facing new challenges.

“Everyone has their own story and their own situation. The teachers are trying to do their best to meet the kids needs and it’s just difficult.” Shelby Haines, superintendent of Marshal County schools

Craig says not all counties in the state have an adequate broadband structure. Some kids have internet, while others don’t.

“What’s really troubling about that is that we would foresee these issues in the summer, and that was a rally cry for teachers across the state.” Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association

A lot of schools are adjusting to this, even in Marshall County.

Marshall County school officials say they’re doing drive-by tech help, and some teachers are recording their live classes for their kids to watch again in the evenings.

Meanwhile in Ohio County, school officials say teachers have training opportunities and learn how to better meet their kids needs.

But it continues to be a learning curve for schools, and it’s all about the students at the end of the day.

“We need to, instead, focus on that to find tune our virtual instruction to make sure we’re providing the best opportunities for our students. Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association

Craig says if cases continue to rise and we’re still doing remote learning, she hopes more funding for broadband access comes in. She also says we need to make sure we meet the kids’ emotional and mental needs.