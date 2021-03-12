How much increasing earned income tax credit will affect you

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With stimulus checks and earned income tax credit increasing, many of us are sure to make a little extra cash this tax season.

Financial experts call this good news, especially if you have children. Earned Income Tax Credit for those with children increased by $3,600.

Here’s how it works.

EITC just goes as a tax credit on your tax return for your children. You will now get that credit towards your return, helping you reduce your adjusted gross income. Financial experts say, you’ll pay less in taxes.

This gives people who have been struggling a little extra help. For those who haven’t been working, experts explain this will help them get by, but they advise to be smart with these payments.

If you get this money and you’re already working things are good. You’re financially solvent. Maybe you could put this money in a college fund for your kids, take a vacation or whatever. Just be mindful of your budget. Jason Haswell, Managing Director, Monteverde Group

Haswell believes this will naturally stimulate the economy overtime.

In the meantime, if you do get this money, Haswell advised to make sure you have six months living expenses for an emergency fund and that that emergency fund is fully funded. Just make sure you’re financially solvent before making any big purchases.