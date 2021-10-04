Wondering how much financial help your child is eligible for before college? All you need to know about the FAFSA

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)-If you’re sending your children off to college but could use some financial help, listen up!

The FAFSA application has just opened. It’s a free application for federal student aid, but what you might not realize is: any student thinking about going to college has to apply for it. That includes if they’re planning on technical school or even going to a two-year or four-year college.

And John Marshall high school counselor Chelsea Eikleberry advises you not to wait, or else you may miss out on qualifying for more financial aid.

“I always say ‘apply the sooner, the better’ because there is federal funds and state funds, and the sooner you fill that out, the more chances you are gonna get to those funds. If you wait until the last minute or the end of your senior year to apply, some of those funds may already be reserved for students.” Chelsea Eikleberry, John Marshall high school counselor

Eikleberry says Fall is a good time to apply.

Here’s how it works. You or your child puts down all their college choices on the application, and you can expect a student aid report within a month after that. That report will break down how much aid, scholarship or grant money your child may qualify for.

The deadline to apply is March 1st.

Just go to StudentAid.gov to apply.