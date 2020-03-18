Howard Gamble speaks on off-site COVID-19 testing, governor’s order

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble stopped by the newsroom Wednesday to discuss the first day of off-site testing for COVID-19 and how county officials are enforcing mandates set by Gov. Justice.

Q: Wheeling Hospital wrapped up its first day of off-site testing at Wheeling Park for COVID-19 on Wednesday. What can you tell us about how it went?

Went well—more than 65 people. Testing went very well—attributed to the staff from the hospital. The Clinic was run very efficiently. We pick back up tomorrow (Thursday) at 10 a.m. Very quick situation, compared to the ER. There may have been a level of this has been quicker than they thought. More convenience. Which was the whole goal, to alleviate pressure on the ER system. Influenza and strep test on site, rapid screen to eliminate. If negative, we move to COVID testing—a nasal and throat swab. Howard Gamble, Administrator – Ohio County Health Department

Q: With new closures announced by the governor, how is the county enforcing and making sure businesses and residents are listening to these recommendations?

The restaurant side, the county will monitor that with help from Wheeling Police and Ohio County Sheriff. Howard Gamble, Administrator – Ohio County Health Department

