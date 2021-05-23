Hundreds of cars catch fire in Harrison County, no injuries

CADIZ, OH (WTRF) — The Cadiz Fire Department responded to a call early Sunday morning of a “vehicle on fire” in Cadiz.

Upon arrival at 5 AM at Blackie’s Garage and Towing, Cadiz’s Fire Chief, John Vermillion, says it was more than just one vehicle. The whole scrapyard was on fire.

Blackie’s Garage scrapyard on fire, Photo curtesy of Cadiz Fire Department

Chief Vermillion says over 400 cars were ablaze and crews rushed to put out the huge fire.

Fire battled scrapyard blaze for hours, photo curtesy of Cadiz Fire Department

The chief says the biggest help was a ladder-truck they used to spray water over the scrapyard.

Fire crews spray down over 400 cars that were on fire, photo curtesy of Cadiz Fire Department

After hours passed, the fire crews gained control of the fire by 9 AM and started clearing the scene around 11 AM.

The fire chief says while the cars were a loss, they were able to save the business from going up in flames. Thankfully, there we no injuries or fatalities.

About 12 fire departments from Harrison County were on scene, making a total of 45 to 50 personnel who fought the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Ashes and car pieces remain after early morning blaze, photo cutesy of Cadiz Fire Department

The fire chief says the owners of the towing business were distraught at the loss of the many cars.

Fire Chief Vermillion says this was the first largest car fire in Harrison County that he is aware of.

Scene cleared by 11 AM after a huge morning fire, photo curtesy of Cadiz Fire Department

He says on a hot day like it was Sunday, he’s thankful for the many businesses that donated food and water to the crews.

7NEWS reached out to the owners of Blackie’s Garage, they have no comment at this time.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.