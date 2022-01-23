I-70 at a standstill for hours and Omicron is detected in a local county: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

One of the busiest stretches of I-70 near the Highlands was at a standstill for hours earlier this week after a tractor trailer caught fire and slid off the road, down over a hill.

Authorities say as the driver was going up two-mile-hill he saw flames coming up under the dashboard. When he pulled over, there was no space on the berm, so he slid over the hill.

In Weirton, parents entered a not-guilty plea following the death of their three-year-old child in a fire.

Heather Johnston faces charges of murder, gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of injury or death and child neglect resulting in death. Her husband Michael Johnston faces the same charges, except for murder.

The trial for the Johnstons is set for early April.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department confirmed the first cases of the Omicron variant in the county this week.

Health Administrator Howard Gamble said those cases were discovered in December from tests at a local pharmacy. Gamble explained that both people who tested positive recovered at home.



Finally for some good news.The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff loss may have been sad for fans, but there was some positivity to come out of the end of the season.

Thanks to the top-notch performance from the defense, the law firm of Bordas and Bordas donated $500 per sack to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. The D recorded a total of 67 sacks this year.

