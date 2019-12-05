I-70 Bridges Project Update: Lane Closures on I-70 and US-40 Begin Friday, December 6

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Friday, December 6, and continuing for two weeks, there will be single lane daytime (8 A.M. to 5 P.M.) closures on I-70 Westbound in the area of the first bridge east of the tunnel. These closures will be in effect to set up demolition shielding.

Beginning this week, there will also be single lane daytime closures (Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) on US-40 in the area of the Elm Grove Interchange. This work is expected to be completed in January 2020.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214.

For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.