I-70 Bridges Project update: New traffic pattern to take effect Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, the I-70 crossovers between Exit 5 (Elm Grove) and Exit 10 (Cabela Drive) will begin to be utilized. Eastbound and westbound traffic will temporarily be reduced to one lane, slowed, or stopped for crossovers to go into effect at the designated time.

Once fully in effect, there will be two lanes in use for westbound and eastbound traffic along I-70 from Exit 5 to Exit 10.

The left lane of I-70 West will be diverted onto a single lane of I-70 East in a contraflow traffic pattern between these two exits, while eastbound traffic will be maintained in two lanes. This traffic pattern is part of the ongoing construction of I-70 and will continue until February 1, 2020.

Additionally, as part of this traffic pattern, I-70 East will be reduced to one lane beginning at Exit 4 through the intersection of I-470 at Exit 5. Please note the speed limit is 45 miles per hour in the work zone and motorists are asked to slow down for safety purposes in this area.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.