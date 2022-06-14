OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department is responding to down trees and powerlines, “everywhere,” especially on the backroads.

EMA Director Lou Vargo warns drivers, “please be careful” and be aware, as the roads are not safe this morning.

Powerlines are down county wide.

Down trees throughout Woodsdale

Ohio County is facing about 15,000 houses without power from the storms Monday night – early Tuesday hours. That is 60 percent of the county without power.

I-70 without power in Ohio County

At 5 AM, I-70 was in the dark passing through the county and so was most of downtown Wheeling.

In Belmont County, with 10,000 outages showing, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are not responding to anything major at this time.

