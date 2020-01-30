“If they come to school sick, I’m going to send them home!” Barnesville absenteeism continues to rise

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – At Barnesville Elementary, they have 650 students from Pre-K through 4th grade.

Their normal absence rate is about 6 percent.

Right now they have almost eight percent at home, sick. They say when you’re sick, home is exactly where you belong.

This winter Barnesville Elementary School has seen:

Influenza A and B

Strep

Colds

Ear infections

Sinus infections

Stomach virus

Pinkeye

Fifths Disease

We see hand foot and mouth, all kinds of stuff. All kinds of childhood viruses we get. Christie Jones, School Nurse

Nurse Christie Jones keeps in contact with students’ families.

If a student leaves the building with a fever she will often contact the family and ask them to keep them home the following day as well. Principal Clint Abbott

If your kids have a fever, if they’re vomiting, if they have a cough, anything that would make you think that your kid is not up to par, please don’t send them to school. Christie Jones, School Nurse

At school, desks, tables, and even locker handles get sanitized.

Students are taught to wash their hands for as long as it takes to say their ABCs.

That does take a little longer at rest room breaks, but it’s definitely worth it to prevent any illnesses from spreading. Principal Clint Abbott

As long as we can get some soap and water on those hands I’m happy. Christie Jones, School Nurse

Many of their parents have downloaded the Kinsa App.

Staff members are offered free flu shots.

Morning announcements emphasize hygiene.

If you’re out sick, you’re told to stay out until you’ve been fever-free for 24 hours. The school is serious about getting well and staying that way.

If they come to school sick, I’m going to send them home! Christie Jones, School Nurse

School officials said they are actually are doing pretty well compared with other school districts. Two other school districts were closed on Thursday due to the flu.