If you live in the Tri-State area, you could have money waiting for you

Do you have unclaimed money? Here’s how to check if you reside in the Ohio, Pennsylvania or West Virginia.

Ohio

The Ohio Treasury reports that an average of 200,000 Ohioians lose track of their funds every year.

With more than $1 billion currently sitting in the unclaimed funds, State Treasurer Robert Sprague hopes to return the money to its rightful owner.

And it’s a simple process! All you have to do is visit the website for the Department of Commerce and search you name. Their website also include Frequently Asked Questions and Instructions.

For name searches via phone, please call 614-466-4433.

Pennsylvania

According to the Pennsylvania Treasury, one in every Pennsylvania resident has unclaimed property waiting for them.

And the Treasury is currently seeking owners for more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property.

Visit their website to search your name or give them a call 1-800-222-2046.

West Virginia

According to the West Virginia State Treasurer, the Mountain State currently holds about $304 million in unclaimed property.

State Treasurer, John Perdue presented the largest individual unclaimed property check in the West Virginia’s history in February 2020. The check was worth approximately $1.7 million.

To find out if you have any unclaimed money in West Virginia, please visit the State Treasurer’s website.

You can also conduct a name search over the phone by calling 1-800-642-8687.

