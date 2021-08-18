‘If you think that’s selfish, I want our people home’ Gov. Justice on Afghanistan

(WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was asked during his Thursday media briefing if West Virginia should be a home for Afghan refugees.

His short answer right now,’that’s a decision for later. ‘

Gov. Justice called what’s going on in Afghanistan ‘the god awfulest disaster that America could put on display.’

‘I hate to say this selfishly, I hate like crazy for all the Afghanistan people or Afghaniti’s that have supported us in every way but absolutely where my concern is the American’s that are there,’ Gov. Justice added.

Gov. Justice continued, ‘If you think that’s selfish, well you just think it’s selfish. I want us to get our people home. It’s not that I don’t care about the others, I want our people home.’