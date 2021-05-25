‘I’ll blow your brains out’: Video shows man threaten Ohio bus driver over mask policy

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Exclusive video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a man threaten to shoot a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority bus driver after words about wearing a mask.

This incident shows why bus and train drivers worry about rage over mask rules.

The video shows a passenger approach a driver, saying, “I’ll blow your brains out.”

The driver responds with, “Seriously? All you need to do is put on a mask.”

The rider says, “I done showed you the mask.”

The driver tries to reason with the man, saying, “I have a family. I have mother, 92 years old.”

Yet, he says, again, “I could blow your brains out right now.”

“That worries our union. The union is worried for our members,” said William Nix, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 268. He told us riders often give drivers a hard time about wearing a mask.

This incident captured on camera happened a couple of weeks ago on Cleveland’s southeast side. The video shows the passenger even tried to intimidate the driver so that she would not call police.

“You call the police on me, that’ll be the last call you make. I promise you that,” he said.

“Don’t put your hands on them. Don’t threaten their lives because now you’ve got every one of them worried. Am I next? Who is this person coming on my bus?” Nix said.

So many things are opening up again with COVID-19 cases dropping. But, one thing has not changed. If you want to ride an RTA bus or train ,you still need to wear a mask. RTA follows federal guidelines for public transportation.

Back to the disturbance on the bus, the driver also told the raging passenger, “It’s serious for me. It’s my job.”

She did manage to call for help. When the passenger asked to get off the bus at Shaker Square, RTA police rolled up and arrested him.

Kenneth Gulley is sitting in jail as his case goes to a grand jury for felony charges.

“And you’re gonna make threats to her? You deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest of the law,” Nix said.

RTA has encouraged drivers to remind riders they need to wear a mask with RTA police standing by to step in to settle any trouble.