Investigations into acts of violence and new COVID vaccine incentive programs: Here are the week’s top headlines

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

The call came in as a fire in Belmont County, but as new details emerged throughout the week the sheriff’s department labeled the case a double murder.

–> Answers emerging in death of couple in their home <–

Tom and Angela Strussion were found dead in their home on Trails End Road in Belmont on Monday morning, after emergency crews arrived at the scene. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas remains tight lipped with the details, but says the investigation is ongoing. Sheriff Lucas asks anyone who lives in that area or on Route 40 with security cameras to call the sheriff’s department at (740) 695-7933.

At the scene of a murder last week in Mozart, neighbors raised a lot of concerns about the area to 7News. So, we took those questions to Wheeling Police.

–>Woman in Mozart murder had wounds to chest and neck; New details emerge<–

Anorah Charlene Schostag was killed in a house on South Frazier Run Road on Friday. Police say she had large wounds to her neck and chest. The suspect, William Carmen, was taken into custody on scene was charged with murder. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger said he’s already talked to some neighbors in the area, and encourages them to attend the South Wheeling crime watch meetings.



In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine revealed a new vaccine incentive program aimed at children ages 12 to 15.

–> Vax To School Program; Ohio starts new vaccine lottery drawing <–

“Vax to School” will give away five scholarships worth $100,000. The Governor also says that 50 $10,000 scholarships will be awarded.

Speaking of vaccine incentive programs, Governor Justice and Babydog made a stop in the Ohio Valley to award a few prizes.

–>Meet the lucky winners of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery <–

Homer Pierce won the choice of free gas for 10 years or $40,000. Travis Bayes of Wheeling is now the owner of a brand-new ATV. West Liberty University sophomore soccer player Kassidy Wolfe was surprised in front of her entire team with a luxury car.



It was a bittersweet week for us here at 7News. Chief Meteorologist Dr. Dave announced his retirement.

–> He’s retiring! (We can’t believe it either) <–

His no nonsense forecasts and friendly demeanor have made him a favorite of the Ohio Valley. When the cameras are off, he’s a friend to all of us here in the newsroom. Doc is moving to Mexico with his wonderful wife Lulu. As much as we will miss him, we also wish them both the best on this next adventure to enjoy life together.

Stay with 7News for the latest headlines all week long.