Investigators: Engine failure did not cause Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (WTRF) – Federal investigators have released new details in the tragedy helicopter crash that killed nine victims, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

The wreckage did not display any signs of engine failure during a preliminary investigation.

The National Transportation Board will investigate if heavy fog played a factor in the accident on Jan. 26.

However, a final report is not expected for at least a year.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter