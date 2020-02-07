Investigators: Engine failure did not cause Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (WTRF) – Federal investigators have released new details in the tragedy helicopter crash that killed nine victims, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter.
The wreckage did not display any signs of engine failure during a preliminary investigation.
The National Transportation Board will investigate if heavy fog played a factor in the accident on Jan. 26.
However, a final report is not expected for at least a year.
