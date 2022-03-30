WEIRTON, W. Va. (WTRF)-A manufacturing company from halfway across the world is expanding to the US, and it’s building its first location in the Northern Panhandle.

“It’s a massive operation here that’s going to take place.” Harold Miller, Weirton Mayor

This open industrial space in Weirton is turning into the future home for Gruppo Fanti’s first US based plant.

It won’t only be the first plant of its kind in the US. But it’ll also be the largest project in the company’s 77 years.

“Because of the support from the state of West Virginia and the economic development in the state, we think this could be the place to be.” Nicola Desandis, CEO of Gruppo Fanti

Gruppo Fanti is a metal packaging manufacturing company based in Italy. Along with Italy, there are several other plants throughout the world, including Europe, Russia, Asia, and now​ the US.

Fanti has plans to invest $30 million into this project. This means a total renovation of this space from roofing to warehouse and office spaces. Inside, the facility will operate with state-of-the-art equipment.

And as the company grows, so will the local economy.

This facility is expected to create at least 40 new jobs.

“We will start with 15 people, probably, in the very beginning, but then grow to 40, 50 people in this facility in the next three, four years.” Nicola Desandis, CEO of Gruppo Fanti

And when it comes to expanding elsewhere in the US, the company plans to.

“If our business plan will be respected, then, in case, yes, why not? But step-by-step.” Nicola Desandis, CEO of Gruppo Fanti

The company says Pittsburgh, Ohio and the Northeast region are also possible locations, as the company expands in America.

But until then, the company is excited about the future.

“Yes, we are excited, but, but the best is yet to come. We are just starting, and now we are looking for the best way to renovate our building. Yes, we are pretty excited, but we have a lot of work now.” Nicola Desandis, CEO of Gruppo Fanti

Renovations are expected to be completed by the end the year.