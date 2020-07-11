Jimmy Carter, former First Lady urging people to ‘wear a mask to save lives’

Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter are urging people to wear a mask as the country continues to battle the deadly coronavirus.
The couple’s Atlanta-based charity ‘The Carter Center,’ posted a photo on Twitter Saturday of the two wearing white masks printed with the center’s logo.
The photo is captioned ‘please wear a mask and save lives.’
Cases have recently raged across the south, and Georgia added a record 4,400 new coronavirus case reports in one day, according to the state’s Department of Public Health on Friday.
