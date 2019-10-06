JMHS students share how much they appreciate teachers

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Saturday is Teacher Appreciation Day!

Teachers play a vital part in the everyday lives of their students!

So 7News stopped by John Marshall High School to ask a few students to share why teachers are so important in their lives.

“They help everybody. If you need something they’re there for you. They want to see you do good in life.” Scott Gates – Senior JMHS

“My teachers kind of push me to do my best and like activities to help me get that far.” Shelby Moore – Junior JMHS

A big thank you to all of our local teachers for all you do!