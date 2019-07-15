2019 Job Fair this Saturday

When Koppers Plant closes it’s doors in the fall, 48 jobs will be gone, but there is potential for all 48 of those employees to land new jobs.

It’s all thanks to the Follansbee Chamber of Commerce Job Fair.

Pat Ford, the Executive Director of the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle said even though Koppers closing will hurt the economy, the Ohio Valley is still sitting in the middle of 87 billion dollars of private investment along the Ohio river.

At the job fair on Saturday, you can expect plenty of businesses from across the valley including JSW Steel, Wheeling Nisshin, Mountain State Carbon, and many other companies ready to accept applications or resumes.

These potential employers feel it’s important to be able to cater to not only members of the public, but also Kopper employees.

The job fair will take place Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Vito’s 2 in Follansbee.