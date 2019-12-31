Kentucky city may get tiny housing for homeless veterans

In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013 photo, homeless Korean War veteran Thomas Moore, 79, left, speaks with Boston Health Care for the Homeless street team outreach coordinator Romeena Lee on a sidewalk in Boston. Moore, who said he accidentally killed his best friend with a phosphorous grenade during one firefight and spent months afterward at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, also said he has no interest in getting a government-subsidized apartment. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) A Kentucky city may get a village of about 25 tiny homes meant to house homeless veterans as they undergo a 12-month support program.

News outlets report the founder and president of Veteran’s Club Kentucky started discussing the plan several months ago and expects the $3.5 million Louisville project to break ground in spring 2020.

Jeremy Harrell says a neighborhood meeting will be held before construction begins.

He says the project is supported by the community, city officials and the Louisville VA Medical Center. He says an architecture firm has even agreed to design the project for free and the land was donated by a former city mayoral candidate.

