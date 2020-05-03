Kroger limits beef, pork purchases in select stores

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) – The slowdown at meat processing plants from the coronavirus pandemic has led to a new wave of panic shopping.

Now, some grocery stores are starting to impose limits on meat purchases.

Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., said it is limiting ground beef and pork purchases in some of its stores.

Other large grocers say they expect to be periodically out of stock on different types of cuts.

In recent weeks, top meat suppliers have announced temporary closures as their workers fall ill with COVID-19.

President Trump signed an executive order to compel meat plants to stay open during the crisis.

Latest Posts: