LA County sheriff says 8 deputies took Kobe Bryant crash photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says eight deputies allegedly took or shared graphic photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene, but he ordered them deleted.

Villanueva tells NBC News, KCBS-TV and KABC-TV that the existence of the photos was offensive when families of those killed are still grieving. However, it’s unclear when or how the deputies will be disciplined.

Bryant, his daughter and seven others died on Jan. 26 when their helicopter flew into a hillside northwest of Los Angeles during cloudy weather.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

