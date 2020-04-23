Leading a town through a pandemic crisis

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- In the secluded villages of southeast Ohio, many wouldn’t have expected the COVID-19 crisis to hit here so soon. But its mayors were prepared for the uncertainty.

With new information coming in by the minute, it’s a challenge for officials in small towns to stay informed. That’s why the Mayor’s Partnership for Progress is helping city leaders in more than 18 Ohio counties stay in constant communication.

Ohio University organizes the program, which allows mayors to contact state and federal leaders on the latest coronavirus updates. In small counties like Noble, it’s a lifeline to make sure Columbus addresses small-city problems.

Misty Wells is the mayor of Caldwell, whose businesses mainly consist of mom-and-pop shops.

She says the economic shutdown has led to doubt over whether some will open back up at all.



“When you have 10 restaurants in the entire county, and that includes bars, it’s ​not like we have a lot as it is. But we want to preserve what we do have,” Wells said.



New Concord in Muskingum County is a similar sized village, whose mayor Jennifer Lyle faces some of the same problems during the pandemic. She says the mayors in the group all feel the need to be available and responsive to new issues that arise.

“I believe that we have common goals in this, which is to keep everybody healthy and safe,​

and to find the safest and healthiest ways to get ourselves and our economies​

back into some form of non-stay at home life in the safest way possible,” said Lyle.

Since both Lyle and Wells only took over their positions a few months ago, they’ve found the Mayor’s Partnership to be an essential source of help.

“When I started as mayor, there wasn’t a user manual laying on my desk,​

you know, this is what you do”

It’s a way to show that social distancing and a few mountains aren’t enough to keep Ohioans from helping each other.