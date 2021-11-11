Lebron James mocks Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court

Lebron James went to social media to mock Kyle Rittenhouse for crying in court.
James posted to his social media account, retweeting a video that showed Rittenhouse crying on the witness stand saying “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court”
The tweet is currently getting a lot of attention nationally, one of those tweets is from the host of ‘I’m Right’, Jesse Kelly.
Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them and wounding the third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.
Rittenhouse has argued that he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him.
Rittenhouse is currently facing first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon