Lebron James mocks Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court

Lebron James went to social media to mock Kyle Rittenhouse for crying in court.

James posted to his social media account, retweeting a video that showed Rittenhouse crying on the witness stand saying “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court”

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

The tweet is currently getting a lot of attention nationally, one of those tweets is from the host of ‘I’m Right’, Jesse Kelly.

If he’s faking it, we better call Juwan Howard. pic.twitter.com/j5ZuKTwYSo — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 11, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them and wounding the third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Rittenhouse has argued that he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him.

Rittenhouse is currently facing first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon