LeBron James mural vandalized in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A mural promoting the 2021 movie Space Jam starring Akron-native LeBron James has been vandalized in his own hometown on Monday.

According to Akron police, suspect(s) used spray paint to write “LaFlop” across the mural and also a clown nose on the former Cleveland Cavalier’s face.

LeBron mural vandalized (WJW)

Police say the artist who painted the mural called them and wanted them to request video from the business owner but an employee said the camera wasn’t working.

The artist says she’ll try to clean the spray paint off, according to police.

The Cork Screw, where the mural was painted, hasn’t filed a police report at this time.