Legislators weigh in on new Greyhound Survey

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The battle over greyhound racing continues in West Virginia.

The group Grey2K released the results of a survey they recently conducted and found many people do not support greyhound racing.

7News spoke with state Delegate Shawn Fluharty and state senator Ryan Weld about the survey.

Both agree that greyhound racing is a vital part of the mountain state’s economy.

“And now they want legislators to do away with an industry that’s going to cripple the northern panhandle and it’s not going to be based on facts it’s going to be based on propaganda and a PR machine that’s paid for, bought and sold by lobbyists and an out of state group.” Del. Shawn Fluharty (D) Ohio County

“So to call it a subside I think is very misleading and incorrect because it’s not a subside. It’s not subsidizing anything, it’s not state money that comes from some place else to go to this program.” Ryan Weld – WV State Senator

The legislative session to discuss this issue is set for the second week in January.