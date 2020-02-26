LIVE: South Carolina Democratic Debate

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Valley Hospice has been serving the Ohio Valley community for years, but with a first-of-its-kind palliative care program, it's looking to fill gaps in the area.

When you think of hospice care, many think of care for end of life scenarios. But with this new program, anyone from a 45-year-old cancer patient to a person managing chronic illness can receive these at-home services.