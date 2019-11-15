Live Stream: Day 2 of Impeachment inquiry hearings

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The House will hear from a singular witness Friday in the Trump impeachment inquiry hearings: Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was targeted by the president’s allies in a “smear” campaign now central to the inquiry.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter