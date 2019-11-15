Live Stream: Day 2 of Impeachment inquiry hearings

The House will hear from a singular witness Friday in the Trump impeachment inquiry hearings: Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was targeted by the president’s allies in a “smear” campaign now central to the inquiry.
