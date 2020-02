A Wisconsin high school has been hit with a federal lawsuit alleging it is violating the constitutional rights of two students by forbidding them from wearing T-shirts on campus that depict guns in a "non-threatening, non-violent manner."

The lawsuit was filed in Milwaukee federal court by the mothers of two students at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, Wisconsin, who are self-described gun enthusiasts, avid hunters and supporters of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.