Local catering business helping feed Ohio County children

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

One local business is giving back to help the kids of Ohio County.

‘As You Like it Catering’ has received many donations from people wanting to help out!

The owner of ‘As you like it Catering’ Bob Bailey says this is a way to keep busy and help feed children and family members with the ongoing coronavirus.

He says they help and an estimated 1,000 children and it differs weekly.

“I received containers, like to-go containers to put everything in. I had things but then it goes very very quickly, and people sent in monetary donations. I had some very nice people do some baking.”

Bob Bailey – Owner As You Like it Catering

If you would like to help out and donate you can go to asyoulikeitcaters.com and get in touch with Bob Bailey.

