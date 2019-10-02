Local EMS officials react to EORH closure

TILTONSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – More adversity continues following the closure of Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital

Local paramedics are struggling with where to take patients.

EMS Officials say this closure is really affecting them.

From their response time to the hospitals, delays and residential care effectiveness.

EMS Captain Mike Slaga said they were prepared for EORH to close.

They now have arrangements with Harrison Community Hospital to restock their drugs and equipment.

He said they are going to transport patients to Weirton Medical Center, WVU Reynolds Memorial, and Trinity.

“Go with the flow. What ever our residents need we’re here to provide EMS Fire coverage for them and take care of them the best we can.” Mike Slaga – EMS Captain

Slaga said they will get through this. It’s just going to take time for everyone to get adjusted.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on the latest developments involving the closure of those hospitals.