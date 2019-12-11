Local girl shows off talent in national Shriners commercial

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sarah Czapp is eight years old.

Her dad says most people couldn’t go through a fraction of what she has. The commercial shows her–at first–in a wheelchair. She tells Santa her Christmas wish is to catch her brothers when they play tag.

Fast forward to Shriner’s Hospital, where Sarah gets a prosthetic leg, and in the end, catches her brothers at tag.

She works with her doctor and her technician and they build her what she needs to help her dance and be like everybody else Joceyn Czapp, Sarah’s Mom

To watch her grow and learn and walk and dance, run, play sports from someone who wasn’t supposed to walk, crawl, roll over to doing what she’s doing today, it’s absolutely amazing. To sum it up in one word: hero. She’s my hero. George Czapp, Sarah’s Dad

She gets a new prosthetic leg every year, and that is highly expensive. And if you watch her nowadays, she can out-run me Jack J. Walters, Potentate, Osiris Shrine

Sarah started taking dance lessons at age 2 at Oglebay Institute. They say she recently danced in the Nutcracker, and she’s a very accomplished dancer.



This second-grader has a smile that lights up a room. The Shriners say they will keep in touch with her….throughout her life.