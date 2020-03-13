Local home health care facility taking extra precautions due to coronavirus pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Local home health workers are taking extra steps to keep those in their care safe.

We know the virus affects the elderly more than anyone else.

So with them being the most vulnerable I.C. Care workers that deal with them up-close are doing everything possible to protect their clients.

Care givers are under going continuous training to make sure they are up-to-date with the most active regulations deemed by the CDC home health workers are taking extra precautions while visiting patients homes.

“So that would include things like making sure our care givers are washing their hands thoroughly as much as they possibly can. More so then they would on a regular practice, keeping hand sanitizer on them at all times, making sure that daily before they leave their homes to go to a client’s home that they are registering their temperatures.” Tate Blanchard – Director of Marketing and Community Outreach

Now if they have a fever, they have to report it to the office and stay at home.

Protecting their senior citizens is their main goal daily and Blanchard says it is no different with COVID-19.