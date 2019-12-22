Local law enforcement shares their 2020 safety projections

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

With the new year ahead of us local law enforcement is creating their plans on how to keep the valley safe in 2020.

Ohio County Sheriff Department’s has many concerns for the upcoming year.

The recent changing of the speed limit on most of I-70 this has become their biggest concern.

They are working on plans to strongly enforce this new speed limit.

Sheriff Tom Howard says staying aware of the changes will help make for safer travels.

“Our main concern with that is people are safe try to remain the speed limits put down your phones just drive very safely keep enough distance traffic is going to be stopping and starting constantly so you’ve got to make sure you pay attention to that.” Tom Howard – Ohio County Sheriff Department

Along with this project their continued concerns are the drug epidemic and the lack of mental health facilities in the valley.