Lawmaker introduces resolution recognizing CNN, Washington Post as ‘fake news’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A state lawmaker has introduced a bill recognizing CNN and the Washington Post as “fake news.”

The resolution by Rep. Micah Van Huss (R-Jonesborough) labels the two news outlets as “fake news and part of the media wing of the Democratic Party.”

It also condemns them for “denigrating our citizens and implying that they are weak-minded followers instead of people exercising their rights that our veterans paid for with their blood.”

The bill was filed for introduction in the Tennessee House on Wednesday.

