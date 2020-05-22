Local teenage model creates platform to better the environment

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

A local girl is doing something special for her community along with showcasing her platform on educating teens about environmental hazards.

Leah Hinchee is a 15 year old model currently signed with The Talent Group and the reining 2020 Teen Miss Atlantic Ocean Earth.

Her platform ‘Tees for Trees’ is all about sustainable fashion, educating teens about the environmental hazards of fast fashion, and the benefit of recycling or donating clothing that may otherwise end up in landfills.

“I created this because nobody really knows how harmful it actually is to our environment. It takes 2,700 liters of water to make one single T-shirt and this is my way of giving back.” Leah Hinchee – 2020 Teen Miss Atlantic Ocean Earth

So with that in mind she wanted to do something to help her community.

Hinchee says people aren’t really aware of how much they can impact the environment and how much people are actually hurting it.

“My project is called ‘Impact Teens Impact the Environment’ and we are planting trees in my home city of Weirton West Virginia to impact our environment!” Leah Hinchee – 2020 Teen Miss Atlantic Ocean Earth

Leah is heading into her sophomore year at Weir High School in the fall, but in the mean time she will be preparing for the upcoming competition, Teen Miss Earth USA in Las Vegas in early August.

“I’m so proud to represent the Ohio Valley at Miss Earth USA and I hope I can make my community proud.” Leah Hinchee – 2020 Teen Miss Atlantic Ocean Earth

The tree planting event is scheduled for May 30 at 4pm at Marland Heights Park.

To follow along with or donate to the cause you check out her website leahhinchee.com.