Local Town embraces Police Chief after hard times fall on his family

ADENA, OHIO (WTRF)

One local community is embracing their Police Chief this coming Sunday after hard times fell on his family.

Paul Carpenter is a husband, Father, and Police Chief of two Towns.

He wears many hats, doing each one of them to the best of his ability.

But when his wife fell ill at the beginning of the month everything changed.

“I came home, and my wife was sick all day. She was laying on the couch, not acting like herself. I think it was almost midnight she woke me up saying she wasn’t feeling good and basically she filled up with blood and Short Creek Fire Department came and we life-flighted her.” Paul Carpenter – Chief

Paul says he was traveling back and forth from Pittsburgh and working in-between.He says the support from the community was heartwarming.

“Well like I said it’s different. I’m used to giving and not receiving and it’s overwhelming.” Paul Carpenter – Chief



Many people describe Chief Paul as a great guy that is always trying to help people in need.One friend says he would give the shirt off his back if he knew someone needed it.

“Paul will not ask for anything. High character, hard worker. They got a great chief down there, great person. And like I said this is really important. We have to make sure Paul stands up on two feet and his family.” Jeffrey Ehasz – CEO/Director of Training OSPDA



Business Owners who work alongside him, say he’s very essential to their town and he does everything he can to lend a helping hand.

And this is a way they can give back to someone who has given so much to them.

“He does a lot for the residents. We appreciate him and his family. If it wasn’t for Paul we would kind of be lost.” Tonya Toto – LA Pizza Owner

“I love that guys. He’s so easy going, you know. And we would just like to help him out.” Lynn McConnell – Adena Business Owner

Now his wife Nellie is at home recovering but still has a ways to go.

He can’t believe the way his town has embraced him.

Paul says he is beyond grateful.

“It was the care of everybody, still is. Every time I go out it’s how is she doing, how’s this, how are you doing?” Paul Carpenter – Chief

The Spaghetti dinner is this Sunday from 12 to 3 at LA Pizza in Adena! There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a Chinese auction all for a great cause!

Now if you can’t make it, don’t worry there is a go fund me page if you would like to donate!