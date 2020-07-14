Local Veteran Mourns Loss of Eight Deaths at Clarksburg medical center

A local veteran is mourning the loss of those eight veterans who were murdered at Clarksburg medical center.

John Looney is in his 34th year of working with veterans, and he himself is a veteran.

What happened is upsetting to him, but he says the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the prosecuting attorney’s, and the federal court system dealt with the situation. He says the families of the veterans never were put in the spotlight and were given the respect they deserve.

The hospital and Looney is honoring those that lost their lives.

“These were my brothers, whether they were older or younger, they were still brothers in arms. We have a solidarity. Veterans have a solidarity and respect for each other. I share that lost with them.” John Looney, Veteran

Looney is pleased Reta Mays plead guilty to the charges today, and adds he’s content that it’s been resolved quietly and respectfully.

