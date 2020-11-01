Locals in disbelief after a fire destroys beloved Wheeling eatery

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Many of the locals are still processing what has become of the very popular Wheeling eatery hours ago.

“Couldn’t believe it. What? How did it happen… and shocked, totally shocked.” Scott Hedrick, lives in Elm Grove

“So many people’s lives have changed just off this one single event.” Briana Schultz, witness

What would have been just any ordinary drive to work for Briana Schultz wasn’t.

Only minutes away from arriving at the Wheeling Coffee Shoppe where she works, all she says she saw were flames. It was about 5:40 this morning, according to Schultz.

“I didn’t know what was on fire and what wasn’t.” Briana Schultz, witness

Flames… which quickly picked up ten minutes later.

“And then I finally got here around 5:50… at the peak of the flames. The entire back half of Avenue Eats was completely demolished.” Briana Schultz, witness

Not just the Wheeling eatery was affected by this, but the apartment that was above the restaurant itself.

“She doesn’t have anything left.” Briana Schultz, witness

Schultz says the woman who lived there lost everything from the fire… meaning all her belongings. But the community quickly stepped up.

“It’s a really supportive community. Random people I’ve never even seen walking in saying what can I do how can I help?” Briana Schultz, witness

They’ve reached over $2,000 dollars for the resident who once lived there in just two hours, all thanks to a GoFundMe page. Even Schultz says the Wheeling Coffee Shoppe is helping her out.

If you’d like to help donate, you can go to the “My Niece, Sierra, Lost Everything in a Fire” GoFundMe page. Schultz adds you can also stop by the Wheeling Coffee Shoppe if you’d like to drop off things for the resident.

