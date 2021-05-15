Loss of a hero: Cadiz Police Sergeant Paul Howell passes away suddenly

CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF) — The Cadiz Police Department confirmed that one of their own has passed away.

Sergeant Paul Howell, 65, of Scio, died suddenly on Friday after working midnight shift at the department.

Officer Simmerman of the Cadiz PD said Sergeant Howell was not on duty at the time of his death. He had driven home after work and suffered a massive heart attack outside his house. His wife found him in distress and several area first responders came to the scene.

“He was beloved by the community. He never took a day off,” said Simmerman.

Simmerman said Sergeant Howell never complained about any health issues and that his death was truly a shock.

Sergeant Howell had 40 years of experience in law enforcement with the Cadiz Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Simmerman said.

Sergeant Howell was in charge of officer trainings in many areas including tasers.

In addition, he worked for the Harrison County Courthouse supervising people on probation.

Sergeant Howell made a major difference in the lives of the residents of Harrison County.

He will be honored with a candlelight vigil tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.