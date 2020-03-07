Malfunction causes red wine to flow from faucets in Italy

(CNN) – No one likes plumbing issues, but this one people might not mind.

A malfunction at a winery sent 1,000 liters of ready-to-be-bottled wine through the water pipes of about 20 homes in the northern Italian town of Castelvetre on Wednesday.

The wine flowed from faucets and shower heads for a few hours.

Local government officials said there was no health risk to residents.

The town’s deputy mayor admitted the glitch was a moment of levity for Italians dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

The health crisis has hit residents of northern Italy especially hard.

