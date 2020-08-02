Man takes toddler hostage; barricades self in West Bellaire home

UPDATE: According to Sheriff Dave Lucas, the man is in custody and the 11-month-old child is safe with a family member. The Belmont Sheriff’s Office is calling this a domestic related call.
After several hours, Sheriff Lucas tells 7NEWS, the man ‘gave up without incident.’
The mother was not there Sunday.
West Bellaire (WTRF) — Local police have confirmed that the man has a 11-month-old child with him in the home. The child is a hostage. The S.W.A.T. team is at the scene.
A man barricaded himself in a West Bellaire, Ohio home Sunday, said local police.
The man has 4 warrants according to local police.
The case is now being investigated by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department.
This is a developing story. 7News is on the scene working to gather details.
