Man takes toddler hostage; barricades self in West Bellaire home

UPDATE: According to Sheriff Dave Lucas, the man is in custody and the 11-month-old child is safe with a family member. The Belmont Sheriff’s Office is calling this a domestic related call.

After several hours, Sheriff Lucas tells 7NEWS, the man ‘gave up without incident.’

The mother was not there Sunday.

West Bellaire (WTRF) — Local police have confirmed that the man has a 11-month-old child with him in the home. The child is a hostage. The S.W.A.T. team is at the scene.

A man barricaded himself in a West Bellaire, Ohio home Sunday, said local police.

The man has 4 warrants according to local police.

The case is now being investigated by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story. 7News is on the scene working to gather details.