Man takes toddler hostage; barricades self in West Bellaire home

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: According to Sheriff Dave Lucas, the man is in custody and the 11-month-old child is safe with a family member. The Belmont Sheriff’s Office is calling this a domestic related call.

After several hours, Sheriff Lucas tells 7NEWS, the man ‘gave up without incident.’

The mother was not there Sunday.

West Bellaire (WTRF) — Local police have confirmed that the man has a 11-month-old child with him in the home. The child is a hostage. The S.W.A.T. team is at the scene.

A man barricaded himself in a West Bellaire, Ohio home Sunday, said local police.

The man has 4 warrants according to local police.

The case is now being investigated by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story. 7News is on the scene working to gather details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter