Man charged in fatal shooting of West Virginia high school student

BECKLEY, W. Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia man has been charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school student.

News outlets cited a police statement in reporting 20-year-old Jeriamyah Fortner was charged on Wednesday with voluntary manslaughter and wanton endangerment in the death of Dewayne Marquette Richardson Jr.

Richardson was a basketball player at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley.

Police said investigators determined that Fortner had an AR-15 rifle and was handling it recklessly when he inadvertently shot Richardson. It wasn’t clear whether Fortner had an attorney.