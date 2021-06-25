Man charged with impersonating US Marshal in Ohio

Countdown to the 4th of July

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A 40-year-old Arkansas man was arrested on several charges Wednesday, including impersonating an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

Perkins Township Police Chief Vince Donald tells the FOX 8 I-TEAM Shane Edward Boulton, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was arrested at a local hotel after he told several people he was a U.S. Marshal.

“He was carrying a firearm, drinking, and saying he was a U.S. Marshal,” the chief said. “He had two loaded guns.”

Donald added that since Boulton has a previous felony conviction he is not permitted to have a gun.

“He said he was in town supposedly to do a good deed for a couple he was traveling with and told them he was going to buy them a refurbished semi-truck for $100,000,” Donald said.

He is being held in the Erie County jail.

Boulton is due in Sandusky Municipal Court June 30.