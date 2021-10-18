Man charged with negligent homicide after woman dies in accident on I-70

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An Ohio man is facing negligent homicide charges after an accident on Thursday night that killed one woman.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 8:00 p.m. on I-70 Westbound near the 12-mile marker.

Officials say three vehicles were involved.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two women were riding in what they’re calling the second vehicle. The passenger, 67-year-old Marisa Nolan of Wheeling, died in the crash. The driver of that car was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the first vehicle, David Ferrazza, of Lore City, Ohio, was charged with negligent homicide with a vehicle. Officials say Ferrazza turned himself in on Friday and is now out on bond awaiting a preliminary hearing.

The driver of a tractor trailer that was also involved in the accident was uninjured.

