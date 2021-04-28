Man dies after after equipment collapse at West Virginia mine

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — UPDATE: Shortly after 5:30 P.M. Wednesday, crews responded to the former Hobet Mine in Boone County, where a worker became trapped in a piece of equipment.

According to Danville Fire Lieutenant Gregory Hager, Danville Volunteer Fire Department found an excavator entangled in debris from a silo that was being demolished. 73-year-old James Simpkin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Danville Volunteer Fire Department, with automatic aid assistance from the Madison Volunteer Fire Department and the Boone County Ambulance Authority, responded to the scene.

Several crews are at the Hobet Mine in Boone County after an accident.

According to Boone County Dispatchers, a man was operating a piece of machinery when a silo collapsed on him.

Madison Fire Department and Danville Fire Department are on the scene as well as the South Charleston structural collapse unit.