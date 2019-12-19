Man fights speeding ticket after catching Missouri trooper mocking him

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Greg Geist says he wasn’t speeding. It was the truck behind him.

He decided to take a good look at all of the information and paperwork behind his ticket.

The first thing Geist challenged was the actual ticket.

“I looked over the 37 a uniform citation as approved by the Missouri Supreme Court and compared that with my citation. I thought that can’t be true. Something this simple surely someone has caught something by now,” said Geist.

Geist challenged the ticket citing defective charging document saying a section of his ticket was missing.

“I might as well spend five to 10 hours to fight this speeding ticket. And then when I came across that error, I thought well maybe I can help other people,” said Geist.

Geist also requested speed data information from the Missouri Department of Transportation which revealed people normally speed on that stretch of highway in Nodaway County.

He also requested the dash camera video.

Geist had told the trooper he had health problems. When the trooper returned to his car, it’s clear he mocks the situation under his breath.

“If you are going to be dead in 2 years … don’t pay it!”

KCTV5 contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol. A spokesperson did not want to comment on the dash camera video but the patrol did comment on the ticket saying it was developed with the help of the courts and prosecutors.

KCTV5 reached out to attorney Matt O’Connor about the ticket.

“I have to give credit to this individual thought I never noticed it I bet a lot of lawyers didn’t notice it. I’m pretty sure the prosecutor didn’t notice it … it’s a small little thing,” said O’Connor.

O’Connor says Geist has a point but says it’s a small fixable error. However, O’Connor says he is stunned at the amount of time and effort being spent on a simple ticket.

The prosecutor filed charges on the speeding ticket and the case was headed to trial.

“There’s law and order and then there’s common sense and ridiculous,” said O’Connor.

Geist noticed a new charging document in the case contained typos and even misspelled the word misdemeanor.

KCTV5 followed along to see what would happen next.

The prosecutor eventually dismissed the ticket, but it’s unclear if it’s because he was exhausted or if Geist raised valid points.



